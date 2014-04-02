Cypress Semiconductor raises revenue forecast, says CFO to retire

April 2 Cypress Semiconductor Corp said
it expected first-quarter revenue to exceed its forecast and
said Chief Financial Officer Brad Buss will retire in June.
The company, whose touch controllers are used in devices
made by South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co, said
Thad Trent, vice president of finance, would replace Buss.
Cypress Semiconductor said it expected revenue of $169
million and $171 million for the first quarter.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $165 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore)