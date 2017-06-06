CORRECTED-ISS backs both of former Cypress CEO's board nominees

(Corrects date of annual meeting to June 20 from June 19)
June 6 Proxy advisory firm Institutional
Shareholder Services Inc recommended on Tuesday that Cypress
Semiconductor Corp shareholders vote for both board
nominees put forward by the company's founder and former CEO
T.J. Rodgers.
The recommendation is a blow to Cypress executive chairman
Ray Bingham, which ISS had previously recommended keeping,
urging shareholders to withhold their support only for the
company's lead independent director, Eric Benhamou.
However, ISS changed its recommendation to replacing both
Bingham and Benhamou following new disclosures made by the
company with regard to Bingham's participation in a U.S. private
equity fund with Chinese state funding.
A Delaware judge last week delayed Cypress' annual meeting,
where shareholders will vote on the company's board nominees, to
June 20.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)