UPDATE 1-Cypress Semiconductor forced to delay annual meeting by Delaware court

By Michael Flaherty
NEW YORK, June 1 A Delaware court ruled on
Thursday that Cypress Semiconductor must delay its annual
shareholder meeting, ruling in favor of ex-CEO T.J. Rodgers who
has waged a board battle against the company he founded.
The Delaware Court of Chancery enjoined the $4.7 billion
company's annual meeting until at least June 19, a Rodgers
spokesman told Reuters. Rodgers filed a lawsuit in April seeking
Cypress' board to make extra and corrected disclosures to its
proxy materials in time for the June 8 annual meeting.
A representative for Cypress, a semiconductor designer and
manufacturer, was not immediately available for comment.
Rodgers, who stepped down as CEO last year, is the company's
sixth-largest shareholder, with a 3.2 percent stake as of the
last quarter.
Rodgers is running a proxy contest against the company,
seeking to replace director Eric Benhamou and Executive Chairman
Ray Bingham. Rodgers has nominated veteran tech industry board
directors Daniel McCranie and Camillo Martino.
The main target of Rodgers' campaign is Bingham, who is the
co-founder of China-backed private equity fund Canyon Bridge.
Rodgers argues that Bingham's involvement with Canyon Bridge
puts him in a conflict as a Cypress Semi board member, because
the fund may seek to acquire targets that overlap with the
company's own list of targets.
In Rodgers' April lawsuit, he took aim at the relationship,
asking why the board is allowing Bingham to serve as executive
chairman "while he has violated and is continuing to violate
numerous provisions of Cypress's Code of Business Conduct and
Ethics."
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by James Dalgleish)