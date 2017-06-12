Cypress Executive Chairman Ray Bingham steps down from board

June 12 Cypress Semiconductor Corp said
on Sunday that Executive Chairman Ray Bingham has stepped down
from the board, as the chipmaker wades through a brutal proxy
battle.
Cypress Semi's founder and former CEO T.J. Rodgers has been
running a proxy contest against the company, seeking to replace
Bingham and lead independent director Eric Benhamou. Rodgers has
nominated veteran tech industry board directors Daniel McCranie
and Camillo Martino.
"While it saddens me to leave the board at such a time, I
believe that the nature of this proxy contest has become a
distraction to the company," said Bingham.
Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc
recommended on Tuesday that Cypress Semiconductor shareholders
vote for both board nominees put forward by Rodgers.
The recommendation urging shareholders to withhold their
support only for Benhamou came as a blow to Bingham, who ISS had
earlier supported.
Benhamou has also stepped down as lead independent director,
but will remain on the board, the company said.
Cypress' board of directors, which has accepted Bingham's
resignation, also appointed current independent director W.
Steve Albrecht as its new chairman.
