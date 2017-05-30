UPDATE 1-Cypress Semi's ex-CEO gets proxy adviser support for board shake-up

(Adds Glass Lewis report details and ISS report details)
By Michael Flaherty
NEW YORK May 30 Two proxy advisory firms
offered a boost on Tuesday to the founder and former CEO of
Cypress Semiconductor Corp., who is trying to replace two
directors on the company's board.
Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) recommended that
Cypress Semi stock owners withhold their support for the
company's lead independent director, Eric Benhamou.
Cypress Semi's founder and former CEO T.J. Rodgers is
running a proxy contest against the company, seeking to replace
Benhamou and Executive Chairman Ray Bingham. Rodgers has
nominated veteran tech industry board directors Daniel McCranie
and Camillo Martino.
Glass Lewis, another proxy adviser, recommended shareholders
vote for both McCranie and Martino. Cypress Semi's annual
shareholders meeting is scheduled for June 8.
ISS said Benhamou "appears to bear direct responsibility for
the board's suboptimal response to certain issues raised by the
dissident, as well as for the company's prolonged
underperformance."
ISS said in its report that shareholders need to consider
the downside risk of Bingham's removal from the board during the
company's early stages of a strategic transition. ISS noted that
withholding votes from Benhamou would facilitate the election of
Rodgers' nominee McCranie.
Rodgers, who stepped down as CEO on April 28, is the
company's sixth-largest shareholder, with a 3.2 percent stake as
of the last quarter.
The main target of Rodgers' campaign is Bingham, who is the
co-founder of China-backed private equity fund Canyon Bridge.
Rodgers argues that Bingham's involvement with Canyon Bridge
puts him in a conflict as a Cypress Semi board member, because
the fund may seek to acquire targets that overlap with the
company's own list of targets.
