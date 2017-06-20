Cypress Semi shareholders vote dissident directors onto board -sources

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
NEW YORK, June 20 Cypress Semiconductor shareholders voted two directors nominated by the company's ex-CEO onto the company's board on Tuesday, according to people familiar with the matter.
T.J. Rodgers, the company's founder and former CEO, has waged a battle against Cypress Semiconductor, upset at the actions of the board. Rodgers is the company's largest individual shareholder.
Rodgers' board nominees - Camillo Martino and Daniel McCranie - won election to the board, the people familiar with the matter said, citing preliminary voting results.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; editing by Grant McCool)
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.