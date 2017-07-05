FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 小时前
Cypress Semiconductor reaches settlement with former CEO Rodgers
综述：朝鲜称其洲际弹道导弹可携带核弹头 美国呼吁全球行动
综述：朝鲜称其洲际弹道导弹可携带核弹头 美国呼吁全球行动
腾讯入股TCL 推进智能电视市场
腾讯入股TCL 推进智能电视市场
IMF敦促G20领导人避免短视的贸易政策
IMF敦促G20领导人避免短视的贸易政策
2017年7月5日

Cypress Semiconductor reaches settlement with former CEO Rodgers

July 5 (Reuters) - Cypress Semiconductor Corp said on Wednesday that it has agreed to nominate former Chief Executive T.J. Rodgers' nominees for elections at the 2018 and 2019 annual meetings as part of a settlement.

Rodgers, the company's founder, had filed a lawsuit in April seeking Cypress' board to make extra and corrected disclosures to its proxy materials in time for the 2017 annual meeting.

Rodgers, who left the firm last year and is the largest individual shareholder, was running a proxy contest against Cypress, seeking to replace directors Eric Benhamou and Ray Bingham.

Bingham resigned from the board in early June, following which both of Rodgers' nominees, Dan McCranie and Camillo Martino, won the 2017 election.

Rodgers also agreed to end all existing litigation against Cypress connected with the 2017 annual meeting, the company said.

Cypress would reimburse Rodgers for expenses of up to $3.5 million related to the proxy contest.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

