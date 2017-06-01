Cypress Semiconductor forced to delay annual meeting by Delaware court

WASHINGTON, June 1 A Delaware court ruled on
Thursday that Cypress Semiconductor must delay its annual
shareholder meeting, ruling in favor of ex-CEO T.J. Rodgers who
has waged a board battle against the company he founded.
The Delaware Court of Chancery enjoined the $4.7 billion
company's annual meeting until at least June 19, a Rodgers
spokesman told Reuters. Rodgers filed a lawsuit in April seeking
Cypress' board to make extra and corrected disclosures to its
proxy materials in time for the June 8 annual meeting.
Cypress Semiconductor was not immediately available for
comment.
