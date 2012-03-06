UPDATE 1-Cypress Semiconductor forecasts weak 1st qtr

* Sees Q1 EPS $0.08-$0.11 vs est $0.17
* Sees Q1 rev $180 mln-$190 mln vs est $205.9 mln
* Sees Q2 revenue growing sequentially
March 6 Chipmaker Cypress Semiconductor
forecast a first quarter below analysts' expectations as
it saw fewer orders from some wire line and handset customers.
Cypress, which makes microcontrollers and chips used in
touchscreen phones and tablets, forecast first-quarter earnings
of 8 cents to 11 cents a share, on revenue of $180 million to
$190 million.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 17 cents a share,
excluding items, on revenue of $205.9 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which makes touch controllers for Samsung
Electronics' Galaxy series of devices, sees
weaker-than-expected revenue from its distribution channel.
In late January, the company had warned that its revenue
decline would be more than it expected.
Cypress said customer backlog and bookings have stabilized
in January and it has seen improvements for the last six weeks.
"We continue to believe that first quarter will be the
bottom for revenue and bookings, and at this point expect second
quarter revenue to grow sequentially," Chief Financial Officer
Brad Buss said in a statement.
Shares of the company fell 2 percent to $15.74 in extended
trade. The stock closed at $16.01 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.