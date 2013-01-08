Cypress expects fourth-quarter results below analysts' estimates

GLOBAL-MARKETS-U.S. stocks rise with oil futures, investors await earnings
* Oil up 1 pct as Syria, Libya oilfield shutdown support prices
Jan 8 Cypress Semiconductor Corp estimated fourth-quarter results below analysts' consensus, hurt by a weaker-than-expected demand for its chips.
The company, which makes microcontrollers and chips used in touch-screen phones and tablets, expects a profit of 3 cents to 4 cents per share on revenue of $177 million to $179 million.
Analysts expected an adjusted profit of 14 cents per share, on revenue of $193.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, April 10 Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has shortlisted companies for its solar and wind power projects, as part of the first round of its renewable energy initiative, the energy ministry said on Monday.
April 10 AT&T Inc said on Monday it would buy Straight Path Communications Inc, a holder of licenses to wireless spectrum, for $1.25 billion in an all-stock deal as it aims to accumulate the airwaves it needs for a next generation network.