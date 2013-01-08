Cypress expects fourth-quarter results below analysts' estimates

Jan 8 Cypress Semiconductor Corp estimated fourth-quarter results below analysts' consensus, hurt by a weaker-than-expected demand for its chips.

The company, which makes microcontrollers and chips used in touch-screen phones and tablets, expects a profit of 3 cents to 4 cents per share on revenue of $177 million to $179 million.

Analysts expected an adjusted profit of 14 cents per share, on revenue of $193.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.