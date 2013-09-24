Cypress Semiconductor cuts outlook for current quarter

Sept 24 Cypress Semiconductor Corp cut
its third-quarter forecast, citing weakness in mobile handset
revenue from Asia, and said it expected its fourth-quarter
revenue to be lower than that of the current quarter.
The company, whose touch controllers are used in devices
made by South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co, now
expects adjusted third-quarter earnings of 10 to 12 cents on
revenue of $184 million to $187 million.
It had earlier forecast adjusted earnings of 17 to 18 cents
per share on revenue of $201 million to $207 million.
"We are seeing greater than expected weakness in our mobile
handset revenues, mainly within Asia, due to a customer push out
of certain new handset programs to Q1, as well as order
reductions at various end customers in China to balance
inventory levels," Chief Financial Officer Brad Buss said.
The company said fourth-quarter revenue was likely to fall 9
to 11 percent sequentially.