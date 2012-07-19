UPDATE 1-Cypress Semiconductor revenue falls

* Q2 revenue $201.3 mln vs est $204.17 mln
* Q2 adj EPS $0.18 vs est $0.18
* Sees Q3 rev to be flat
July 19 Chipmaker Cypress Semiconductor Corp's
quarterly revenue fell below analysts' estimates and the
chipmaker said a weak global economy combined with delays in
closing deals we r e limiting its growth prospects for the third
quarter.
The company, which makes microcontrollers and chips used in
touch-screen phones and tablets, said it expects third-quarter
revenue to be flat but earnings to improve due to product mix
and cost controls.
Rival Fairchild Semiconductor Inc forecast
third-quarter revenue below expectations and posted weak
second-quarter results that missed analysts' estimates.
Demand for chips has fallen over the last few quarters as
customers were forced to trim their inventories, hurt by
depressed PC sales.
Net income fell to $5 million, or 3 cents per share,
compared with $40.8 million, for the second quarter, or 21 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Cypress earned 18 cents per share.
The San Jose, California-based company's revenue fell 21
percent to $201.3 million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 18 cents per
share on revenue of $204.17 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company counts Samsung Electronics among its
customers and competes with Synaptics Inc and Atmel
Corp.
Shares of Cypress closed at $11.95 on Wednesday on the
Nasdaq.