UPDATE 1-Cyprus does not rule out seeking bailout-central bank

NICOSIA May 25 Cyprus could ask for a bailout
from European Union partners if the government deems it would be
good for the island's recession-hit economy, its central bank
chief said on Friday.
One of the euro zone's smallest economies, Cyprus has been
stuck in recession after a munitions disaster last year
destroyed its largest power station, hurting business activity.
Its budget is also strained by the exposure of its banks to
near-bankrupt Greece.
"We should not rule out anything as long as this can benefit
the economy," Cyprus's central bank Governor Panicos Demetriades
told reporters after a meeting with Nicos Anastassiades, the
leader of the main opposition party Democratic Rally.
"Anything that is done must be done for the good of the
economy, the good of the banking system," he said.
Wary of the experience of debt-stricken Greece and keen to
maintain its coveted low-tax status for businesses, Cyprus has
so far done its best to avoid turning to its euro zone partners
for any financial aid.
It received a 2.5 billion euro loan from Russia in late
2011, disbursed in three tranches from December 2011 to April
2012.
Failure to meet self-imposed deficit targets and the
exposure of its banks to Greece has meant the island has been
shut out of international capital markets for a year. The
island's credit ratings have been cut to junk by two of the
world's three ratings agencies.
Last week its parliament cleared emergency legislation for
the state to underwrite a 1.8 billion euro ($2.3 billion) equity
issue by Cyprus Popular Bank, which is heavily exposed
to Greek debt.
Cyprus Popular was hurt by writedowns resulting from a
sovereign debt swap this year to reduce Greece's debt mountain.