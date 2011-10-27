Bank of Cyprus says can cover stress test capital needs

NICOSIA Oct 27 Bank of Cyprus BOCr.AT said on Thursday it can cover an additional 585 million euros ($818 million) capital buffer it needs after an EU stress test through profit generation.

"Bank of Cyprus is in a position to cover the required additional capital buffer of 585 million euros through internal profit generation for the 12 month period ending June 2012 and other actions among which is the efficient management of risk weighted assets," the island's largest lender said in a statement. (Reporting by George Psyllides; Writing by Ingrid Melander)