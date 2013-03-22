Cyprus agrees to spin off Greek units of Cypriot banks

NICOSIA, March 22 Cyprus has agreed with Greece
on a takeover of the Greek units of Cypriot banks, the island
nation's presidency said on Friday, ending uncertainty over the
fate of those operations.
"After talks between Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades
with Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, it was confirmed that
the spinoff issue of Greek branches of Cypriot banks has been
settled with the most favourable terms under the present
circumstances, with a significant benefit for the Cypriot side,"
the Cypriot presidency said in a statement.
Euro zone finance ministers excluded the Greek branches of
Cypriot banks from a controversial tax included in the island's
international bailout on condition that those units would be
transferred to Greek banks.
A least two of Greece's biggest lenders have showed interest
in the Cypriot units, government officials and bankers told
Reuters earlier this week.