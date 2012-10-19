版本:
Cyprus wants ESM to take on future bank recapitalisation

NICOSIA Oct 19 Cyprus said on Friday the ability to have its banks recapitalised directly from the European Stability Mechanism bailout fund would be of crucial importance to the island in its negotiations with international lenders.

Finance Minister Vassos Shiarly told reporters Cyprus wanted the ability to transfer any assumed debt for the recapitalisation of its banks to the ESM, once it became active.

