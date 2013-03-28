Cyprus bourse to remain shut amid currency controls

BRIEF-Sika says sales to exceed CHF 6 billion in 2017
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
NICOSIA, March 28 Cyprus's Stock Exchange extended an almost two-week shutdown after the island placed controls on currency transactions to prevent a run on deposits when banks reopen on Thursday.
The exchange will remain shut during Easter, from March 29 to April 1, because the Target2 system of interbank payments throughout the European Union would not be working, it said. The last trading session of the Cypriot bourse was on March 15.
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
TOKYO, April 11 Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday morning, hurt by a combination of rising geopolitical tensions, a stronger yen and volatile trading in Toshiba Corp shares ahead of the third deadline for its earnings filing.
* Premium brand Lincoln says aims to have 80 dealerships in China by end-2017, up from 65 as of end of March Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)