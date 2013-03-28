版本:
Cyprus bourse to remain shut amid currency controls

NICOSIA, March 28 Cyprus's Stock Exchange extended an almost two-week shutdown after the island placed controls on currency transactions to prevent a run on deposits when banks reopen on Thursday.

The exchange will remain shut during Easter, from March 29 to April 1, because the Target2 system of interbank payments throughout the European Union would not be working, it said. The last trading session of the Cypriot bourse was on March 15.
