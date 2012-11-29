版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 29日 星期四 15:19 BJT

Cyprus C.Bank says welcomes convergence of views with troika

NICOSIA Nov 29 Cyprus's central bank governor said on Thursday a preliminary agreement with international lenders was the "best which could be achieved" under present circumstances.

"It is my conviction that faithful implementation of this agreement is a strong basis for gradually overturning negative developments occurring in the Cypriot economy in recent years as the result of the debt crisis in the euro zone," Governor Panicos Demetriades said in a statement to parliament.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐