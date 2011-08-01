WRAPUP 2-Cyprus faces imminent bailout threat, biggest bank says

(Adds statements by finance ministry, European Commission)
* Cyprus would be fourth euro zone state to seek bailout
* Bond yields soar in secondary market, CDS hit record
* European Commission says bailout not being discussed
* Government says no significant funding needs til December
* Looking at local, international funding options after that
By Michele Kambas
NICOSIA, Aug 1 Cyprus may soon have to seek an
international bailout, becoming the fourth state in the euro
zone to request a rescue if it does not take urgent action to
repair its finances, the island's largest commercial bank warned
on Monday.
"With our inaction we are risking the ability of refinancing
the state and the consequences will be immediate and serious,"
Bank of Cyprus BOCr.AT said in a statement.
"There is an imminent threat of Cyprus joining the European
Union support mechanism, with whatever drawbacks that will
entail."
Since the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis erupted last
year, the EU and the International Monetary Fund have announced
multi-year bailouts of Greece, Ireland and Portugal totalling
382 billion euros ($550 billion).
A rescue of Cyprus, which accounts for only about 0.2
percent of the 17-nation euro zone's economy and earlier this
year was expected to have gross financing needs of roughly 2
billion euros for 2011, would not strain Europe's resources.
But it would be an unwelcome reminder of how the region's
debt crisis can spread as problems in one country affect other
states. All three major credit rating agencies have downgraded
Cyprus in the last several months because its banks are sitting
on an estimated 5 billion euros in Greek sovereign debt and its
economy is heavily exposed to Greece through trade.
On Friday, Standard & Poor's downgraded the island again by
one notch to BBB+ and warned that another cut was possible,
citing the government's inconsistent commitments to spending
cuts as well as exposure to Greece.
Talks on spending cuts were left in disarray last week, as
opposition parties accused the government of backtracking on
reform pledges and the cabinet tendered its resignation in
response to public anger over a munitions blast that destroyed
the island's biggest power station, causing an energy crisis.
NO BAILOUT TALKS
The European Commission said in a statement on Monday that a
financial assistance programme for Cyprus was not being
discussed, adding: "We are confident the Cypriot authorities
will fulfill their commitments" to cut the budget deficit.
The island's Finance Ministry said Cyprus had no significant
funding needs until mid-December and would continue efforts to
find additional financing, domestically and internationally, for
requirements after then.
In the wake of the destruction of the power station, Cyprus
may receive EU funds for infrastructure development, which could
reduce pressure on it to seek a financial bailout. Also, the
government has traditionally been able to rely on cash-rich
local banks to buy much of its debt.
Nevertheless, soaring bond yields on Monday showed some
investors were speculating about the possibility of severe
financial trouble. A euro-denominated Cypriot 10-year government
bond issued to international investors in February 2010
was bid at 10.54 percent on Monday, up from
9.71 percent on Friday and around 6.20 percent in mid-May.
Central bank governor Athanasios Orphanides warned
authorities two weeks ago that a bailout was likely without
immediate action to correct fiscal imbalances.
Bank of Cyprus said any bailout would damage the island's
reputation as a financial services centre. Cyprus offers a
series of tax breaks to international businesses, and might not
be able to continue providing all of them under the terms of an
international rescue.
The island received more bad news on Monday when data showed
the central government budget deficit widened sharply in the
first half of this year to 3.47 percent of gross domestic
product on a cash basis, from 1.87 percent a year ago. Revenue
fell 1.42 percent while expenditure was 9.15 percent higher.
Authorities have said they are aiming for a general
government budget deficit, which also includes accounts for
local governments and some semi-governmental corporations, of
4.0 percent of GDP or less for 2011, after a 2010 shortfall of
5.3 percent.
But that forecast was made before the July 11 munitions
blast slapped the state with a bill which, according to
opposition parties, could reach 3 billion euros. Preliminary
finance ministry assessments have slashed the island's growth
outlook this year to zero from expansion of 1.5 percent.
Analysts believe Cyprus cannot continue financing itself
over the long term if it has to return to the market at current
yields. Credit default swaps for Cyprus, used to insure against
the threat of a sovereign default, hit a record high of 707
basis points on Monday, more than triple their January level and
closing in on levels near 1,000 bps for the euro zone's weakest
states, according to data monitor Markit.
(Writing by Andrew Torchia; Editing by John Stonestreet)