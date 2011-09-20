Cyprus govt says Noble has started drilling work

NICOSIA, Sept 20 Cyprus has started drilling south of the island for natural gas, its government said on Tuesday, marking a turning point in an escalating row with Turkey over offshore gas resources in the eastern Mediterranean.

"The drilling process has been started by Noble Energy on the basis of the agreement with the Republic of Cyprus," said deputy government spokesman Christos Christofides. Noble Energy started preparatory work for the drilling prospect on Sunday evening, officials said earlier.

Turkey had threatened to give naval escorts to Turkish exploration vessels off Cyprus unless the Greek Cypriot government halted its exploration plans. (Reporting By Michele Kambas)