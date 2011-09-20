Cyprus govt says Noble has started drilling work

NICOSIA, Sept 20 Cyprus has started drilling
south of the island for natural gas, its government said on
Tuesday, marking a turning point in an escalating row with
Turkey over offshore gas resources in the eastern Mediterranean.
"The drilling process has been started by Noble Energy on
the basis of the agreement with the Republic of Cyprus," said
deputy government spokesman Christos Christofides. Noble Energy
started preparatory work for the drilling prospect on
Sunday evening, officials said earlier.
Turkey had threatened to give naval escorts to Turkish
exploration vessels off Cyprus unless the Greek Cypriot
government halted its exploration plans.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas)