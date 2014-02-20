Cyprus to start prosecutions for economic meltdown-legal chief

NICOSIA Feb 20 Cyprus will start legal
prosecutions related to its economic meltdown a year ago in the
coming weeks, the country's top legal official said on Thursday,
without specifying who they would target.
Attorney General Costas Clerides said authorities would be
working with experts from abroad in building cases, but declined
to go into more details.
"Cases which are ready, or almost ready, will be referred to
court in coming weeks," Clerides said.
Cyprus came close to economic collapse in March 2013 because
of the heavy exposure of its banks to indebted Greece and fiscal
slippage.
It was forced to shut one major lender and large depositors
had to forfeit their savings to recapitalise a second in return
for 10 billion euros ($14 billion) from the European Union and
the International Monetary Fund.
The two banks, the now-defunct Laiki and Bank of Cyprus
, chalked up massive losses from an EU-sanctioned
writedown of Greek sovereign debt, forcing an already
cash-starved state to buckle and seek emergency aid from
lenders.
One report compiled by Central Bank consultants said that
the former management of Bank of Cyprus ploughed millions into
risky, high-yielding Greek debt to offset an erosion of its
balance sheet from rising non-performing loans.
The report also highlighted deletions of data at the bank
which delayed their probe.