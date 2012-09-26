Northern Cyprus to outline new gas exploration plan-Eroglu

| NEW YORK, Sept 25
Turkish Cypriot leader Dervis
Eroglu said on Tuesday he would present a new plan to the U.N.
secretary-general for gas explorations surrounding the divided
island, resources that could change its economic landscape.
"I am planning to present a plan to the secretary-general, a
proposal, a new one on the gas exploration and exploitation of
hydrocarbon reserves," Eroglu said through a translator of his
scheduled Saturday meeting with Ban Ki-moon.
Eroglu, speaking in the unrecognized nation's offices housed
within Turkey's mission to the United Nations, would not provide
details when pressed about his ideas.
Northern Cyprus signed an agreement with state-run Turkish
Petroleum Corporation, or TPAO, in April to launch onshore
exploratory drilling.
In the next five or six months, TPAO is expected to start
drilling offshore to see if it can find gas deep in the eastern
Mediterranean, said Eroglu, who was in New York for the United
National General Assembly meeting.
The island has been divided since 1974, when the Turkish
military invaded after a short-lived Greek Cypriot coup
engineered by the military junta then in power in Athens.
Turkey was outraged last year when the internationally
recognized government of Cyprus, led by Demetris Christofias,
licensed Texas-based Noble Energy to explore an offshore
block for natural gas in what it said was one of the biggest
finds in years.
If the gas discovered by Greek Cypriots is proven reliable,
it could end their dependency on energy imports and make them
self-sufficient for decades.
"I have already warned Mr. Christofias at the table that if
you start your drilling activities, then we will engage in our
own drilling activities in the waters around Cyprus," Eroglu
said.
After the announcement between the Greek Cypriots, a member
of the European Union, and Noble Energy, Ankara dispatched naval
ships to accompany its own seismic research vessel to explore in
waters 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from the Cyprus drill site.
Cyprus holds the rotating presidency of the EU through the
end of the year.
Hydrocarbons could provide financial relief to both sides of
the divided island.
ISOLATED NORTH
Greek Cypriots were forced to seek aid from the
International Monetary Fund and the EU in June to prop up their
banks, which were badly exposed to debt-crippled Greece.
Turkish Cypriots living north of a buffer zone are
economically and political isolated, relying on financial
handouts from Ankara.
Turkey still keeps about 30,000 troops in the north and is
the only nation that recognizes the self-declared Turkish
Republic of Northern Cyprus.
Greek and Turkish Cypriots agree in principle on reuniting
the island as a federation but differ on how it would work.
Their lack of progress forced the U.N.'s Ban to scrap plans in
April for an international conference on Cyprus.
Eroglu's intention to bring a gas exploration plan to Ban is
aimed at reviving negotiations.
Eroglu said he proposed using whatever is earned from any
gas or oil to finance a reunification settlement.
"That under the secretary-general's direction there should
be an escrow fund for collecting this revenue so that it could
be used for financing the settlement," Eroglu said.
Direct talks between the leaders of the Greek and Turkish
Cypriots have been on hold for several months, partly because of
a Greek Cypriot poll in 2013 to elect a new president and their
EU presidency.
Christofias, who is the EU's only communist head of state,
said in May he would not seek re-election citing the lack of
progress toward reunification.
The head of the opposition Democratic Rally Party, Nicos
Anastassiades, is a prime contender to win the election. Eroglu
has said he could work with Anastassiades in the two years
before his own term ends in April 2015.
"It is not easy to tell if there will be an agreement or
not," Eroglu said. "If we were to judge him on the basis of the
statements that he is making today, it appears that he wants to
take back even the concessions, he says, made by Mr.
Christofias.
"But we have to take this as campaign rhetoric at the
moment."