Cyprus plans third offshore licensing round

ATHENS Feb 16 Cyprus said on Tuesday it was
planning a third offshore licensing round for hydrocarbons
exploration in the eastern Mediterranean, moves which have
triggered opposition from Turkey in the past.
Cyprus discovered natural gas offshore in late 2011 in an
area close to a sea boundary with Israel, where some of the
world's largest natural gas discoveries have been made in the
past decade.
"Cabinet today decided to move ahead with a third licensing
round ... it authorised the energy minister to submit the
relevant proposals to implement the proposal the soonest
possible," government spokesman Nikos Christodoulides told
journalists.
Cyprus's attempts to tap offshore reserves have previously
been a source of friction with Turkey, which supports a
breakaway Turkish Cypriot state in northern Cyprus.
The island was split in a Turkish invasion in 1974 after a
brief Greek Cypriot coup, and Turkey does not recognise the
Cypriot government conducting the licensing rounds.
Cyprus has 13 offshore licensing blocks, five of which are
already licensed to Italy's ENI, France's Total
and a consortium comprised of Noble Energy, BG
International and Israel's Delek Drilling and
Avner.
