UPDATE 1-Britain's BG Group pays $165 mln for stake in Cyprus gas field

(Adds statements from Noble, BG Group)
NICOSIA Nov 23 Britain's BG Group has
agreed to pay U.S. firm Noble Energy $165 million for a
35 percent stake in a consortium with rights over a natural gas
field in the eastern Mediterranean, Noble said on Monday.
BG is acquiring the stake in Block 12, which includes the
Aphrodite gas field off Cyprus, in a deal expected to close
before the end of this year, Noble Energy said in a statement.
Noble Energy also announced it was selling its 47 percent
stake in the Alon A and Alon C licenses off Israel, which
include the Tanin and Karish fields, to Israel's Delek Group for
$73 million.
Aphrodite, discovered in 2011, is estimated to contain about
four trillion cubic feet of natural gas, according to Noble.
Cyprus, which required an international bailout in 2013, is
hoping natural gas will fuel an economic turnaround.
The original partners in developing Aphrodite, Noble and
Delek, said in June that the field was commercially viable and
said their plans called for producing 8 billion cubic metres of
gas a year and the construction of a pipeline to Egypt.
J. Keith Elliott, Noble Energy`s senior vice president for
the eastern Mediterranean, said BG would bring substantial
technical, financial and marketing capacity as the consortium
develops the project.
Cyprus's energy minister, Yiorgos Lakkotrypis, said Noble
had sought approval from the Cypriot government to include BG
Group in the consortium.
Lakkotrypis said Noble would remain operator of the
Aphrodite field, with it and BG Group holding 35 percent each
and Delek Group 30 percent.
The island's cabinet is expected to review the request in
early December.
"This is a very important development which highlights the
confidence and prospects in Cyprus's exclusive economic zone
from a company with such a large international presence," said
Lakkotrypis, referring to BG.
In a separate statement, BG said: "This upstream position
provides a potential source of gas to Egypt where BG Group holds
equity in the two train LNG export facility at Idku as well as
LNG offtake rights to lift 3.6 mtpa (million tonnes per annum)."
Royal Dutch Shell has launched a $70 billion
takeover bid for BG Group.
(Reporting by Michele Kambas; editing by Adrian Croft)