UPDATE 1-Cyprus could ditch euro if bailout terms unbearable

NICOSIA, Sept 21 Cyprus may have to consider an
exit from the euro zone if international lenders impose
excessively painful austerity measures as a condition for a
bailout, the head of its ruling party said on Friday.
Andros Kyprianou, whose AKEL party is the primary backer of
the left-wing government led by President Demetris Christofias,
told Cypriot online news site 24h.com.cy such a strategy could
be considered if austerity becomes unbearable.
"If the troika insists on very painful measures to remain in
the euro zone, should we dig our heels in and say we won't leave
the euro zone because this is important, and (that) we will
remain, however painful the measures may be?" Kyprianou said in
a video interview posted on the website.
His party is now trailing in opinion polls behind the
right-wing Democratic Rally party.
In a second video clip, asked if his comments clearly
implied Cyprus should consider leaving the euro zone, Kyprianou
replied: "I am certainly leaving this open. I am not pre-judging
what we will do, but what I am saying is these issues must be
discussed very seriously if we want to serve the interests of
the Cypriot people."
Cyprus became the fifth country in the 17 nation euro zone
to seek some form of international aid in June, when its banks
needed state help to cover massive losses on their exposures in
debt-crippled Greece.
It adopted the euro in 2008, four years after joining the
European Union. The island now holds the rotating six-month EU
presidency.
Leaked documents show the troika - lenders from the IMF, the
European Central Bank and the European Commission - have
demanded pay cuts in the public sector, privatisations and
pension reforms, though negotiations with Cyprus are
inconclusive as Nicosia prepares counter-proposals.
But the troika's suggestions will not go down well with a
highly-unionised public sector, particularly ahead of a general
election scheduled for February 2013.
Christofias, who once led AKEL, has said he does not intend
to seek re-election and the party is backing an independent
candidate in the race.
Kyprianou, whose party had tried to shake off perceptions in
the past that it was euro sceptic, acknowledged that AKEL had
"reservations" about the island joining the bloc.
They were overcome, he said, on the premise that membership
would be a catalyst for solving the island's long-running ethnic
division, and that it would safeguard interests of "workers."
A solution to Cyprus's division has not transpired yet, he
said, and said there were also "negative developments" as far as
workers' rights were concerned.