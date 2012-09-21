UPDATE 2-Cyprus says will not ditch euro, ruling party floats option

* Cyprus govt rules out ditching euro zone
* Govt backer sows confusion with euro zone comments
* Govt says wants to safeguard interests in talks with
troika
By Michele Kambas
NICOSIA, Sept 21 Cyprus ruled out on Friday any
question of it abandoning the euro zone, hours after the
principal backer of its government floated the option if bailout
conditions were too tough.
The island, a euro zone member since 2008, was forced to
seek aid from its EU partners and the IMF in June to support its
two main banks battered by exposure to debt-crippled Greece.
"For the government and the President of the Republic there
is absolutely no issue of exiting either the euro zone or the
European Union," government spokesman Stefanos Stefanou said in
a statement.
Hours earlier Andros Kyprianou, leader of AKEL, the main
supporter of President Demetris Christofias's left-wing
government, was quoted as telling news website 24h.com.cy that
such an option could be considered if conditions imposed by
lenders were unbearable.
Leaked documents show the troika - lenders from the IMF, the
European Central Bank and the European Commission - have
demanded pay cuts in the public sector, privatisations and
pension reforms, though negotiations with Cyprus are
inconclusive as Nicosia prepares counter-proposals.
The troika's suggestions will not go down well with a
highly-unionised public sector, particularly ahead of a
parliamentary election scheduled for February 2013.
AKEL is trailing in the opinion polls, with the right-wing
Democratic Rally in the lead. Bailout proposals are set to be in
the forefront of the election campaign.
"If the troika insists on very painful measures to remain in
the euro zone, should we dig our heels in and say we won't leave
the euro zone because this is important, and (that) we will
remain, however painful the measures may be?" Kyprianou said in
a video interview posted on 24h.com.cy.
A transcript later issued by the party said some remarks
were misconstrued or distorted. It quoted Kyprianou, in response
to a generic question on whether Cyprus should remain in the
euro zone, as also saying it was a serious issue which would
require expert advice.
In a second video clip on the website, Kyprianou replied
when asked if his comments implied Cyprus should consider
leaving or remaining in the euro zone: "I am certainly leaving
this open. I am not pre-judging what we will do, but what I am
saying is these issues must be discussed very seriously if we
want to serve the interests of the Cypriot people."
Stefanou, the Cypriot spokesman, said Cyprus was trying to
negotiate aid with the troika "on the best possible terms".
"(We want) to defend the basic conquests of workers and
ensure the prospects of our economy and best interests of our
country," Stefanou said.
Cypriot government officials have said they hope discussions
with the troika can be concluded in October, and were expected
to present cost-cutting proposals in the 2013 budget due to be
debated by cabinet ministers on Saturday.
It is still unclear how much aid Cyprus will require, with
some speculation putting the amount at 10 billion euros, more
than half of its 17 billion GDP.