Cyprus started drilling preparations - source

NICOSIA, Sept 19 Cyprus has started final preparations to drill for gas, a source close to the project said on Monday, as the island pushed ahead with its exploration plans despite warnings from Turkey, which questions its jurisdiction.

"The process for drilling has started. It's a complicated process to get to the area where the drilling will actually start, where it (the drill) will hit the earth," the source, who requested anonymity, told Reuters.

"Whether that will be today, tomorrow or the day after is not clear, it depends on the experts at the site but the process has begun."

A U.S. company, Noble Energy , has been commissioned by Cyprus to explore in the area which lies south of Cyprus. (Reporting By Michele Kambas)