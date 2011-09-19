Cyprus begins offshore gas drilling process-officials

Sept 19 * Official says drilling process has begun

* Exploratory work likely to last 73 days

NICOSIA, Sept 19 Cyprus has begun the process of exploratory offshore drilling for gas, its energy chief said on Monday, defying Turkey which has demanded it halt the work and threatened to carry out its own drilling off the divided island.

"It started late last night," said Solon Kassinis, director of Cyprus's energy service. "It's preparatory work, yes, but the procedure for drilling has started."

The process will be completed in 73 days, he told Reuters.

Texas-based Noble Energy has exploration rights over the block, which lies south of the east Mediterranean island.

Earlier, another source close to the project said the process had begun but that it might be some time before drilling began at a point where the water is about 1.6 kms deep.

Turkey does not recognise EU member Cyprus and disputes its authority in mapping out offshore sites for oil and gas exploration.

It says Greek Cypriots -- internationally recognised as the island's government -- cannot claim territories and that the move could upset peace talks with the Turkish Cypriots.

Earlier on Monday Turkey called on the Greek Cypriots to halt gas exploration work immediately or face the prospect of Turkish and Turkish Cypriot energy exploration in the Mediterranean.

Cyprus was split by a Turkish invasion in 1974 triggered by a Greek-inspired coup. Ankara backs a breakaway Turkish Cypriot state in northern Cyprus, and numerous rounds of negotiation have failed to reunify the island. (Reporting By Michele Kambas)