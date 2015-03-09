Cyprus, Total near agreement to extend offshore gas search - minister

| March 9
March 9 France's Total is close to
extending an offshore natural gas exploration program in Cyprus
after coming up empty in prior surveys, the island's energy
minister said on Monday.
Cyprus, a member of the European Union, has become
particularly keen to develop offshore gas reserves as a
potential source of revenue since it was compelled to seek an
international financial bailout in early 2013.
"The renewed agreement that we hope we will be signing next
week will be talking about doing geological surveys in a
different area but no drilling," Yiorgos Lakkotrypis, the Cyprus
energy minister, said while speaking at an event at the Atlantic
Council in Washington, D.C. "They can drill if they identify a
drillable prospect, which unfortunately they have not done so
far."
Total confirmed in January that it had completed surveys
over two Cypriot offshore blocks for which it had licenses,
without finding potential drilling targets.
Italy's ENI failed to find gas in a drill last year
and is now searching elsewhere off Cyprus. U.S. energy company
Noble found gas reserves in 2011.
Cyprus's neighbour Turkey has challenged the island's right
to drill for gas, maintaining the island's estranged Turkish
Cypriots have an equal claim. The island was split in a Turkish
invasion in 1974 following a brief Greece-inspired coup.
Total is among a raft of international oil exploration and
production companies, including BP and ConocoPhillips
, that have slashed 2015 budgets in light of lower oil
prices.
Drilling in the east Mediterranean is costly, because of its
considerable depth.
(Reporting By Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Ken Wills)