Cyprus mulls sovereign fund for potential gas riches

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct 19 Cyprus has not even
confirmed the existence of natural gas off its shores, but it
is already thinking about setting up a sovereign wealth fund to
manage the riches it hopes will come its way.
Gas has the potential to transform the east Mediterranean
island, but assuming the first results from exploratory
drilling due in December are positive, it will be a long time
before the euro zone's third-smallest economy is able to export
gas, Energy Minister Praxoula Antoniadou told Reuters.
"We are talking about the medium and long term -- a very
minimum of three years before anything can materialise with
reference to supplying the local market, and many more years
before we could be exporting," she said in an interview on the
sidelines of an economic conference.
Texas-based Noble Energy (NBL.N) started drilling last
month in a bloc abutting a prospect controlled by Israel that
is the largest natural gas find of the last decade.
If Noble finds gas, two more appraisal wells will be sunk
and Cyprus will have a clearer idea six or eight months later
just how much hydrocarbon it is sitting on.
The prospecting has angered Turkey, which says the status
of divided Cyprus must be resolved first. The island has been
divided since Turkish troops invaded the north in 1974 in the
aftermath of a brief, Greek-inspired coup in Nicosia.
Cyprus is finalising plans to launch a second offshore
licensing round for oil and gas before the end of the year, and
Antoniadou said a "significant" number of companies had
purchased preliminary geophysical data that point to extensive
deposits ranging from 4 trillion cubic feet to 10 trillion.
She declined to go into detail about which companies had
expressed an interest, citing commercial confidentiality.
NORWAY AND QATAR AS MODELS
Gas is so new for Cyprus that energy is not part of
Antoniadou's title -- she is minister for commerce, industry
and tourism -- but how to spend the yet-to-be-confirmed
windfall is the talk of the island.
While cautioning against euphoria, Antoniadou said the
government was looking ahead to the possible need for a
sovereign wealth fund one day to invest its gas wealth.
Norway's fund, which invests a maximum of 4 percent of its
revenues at home, was a "respectable" model being studied; that
of natgas major Qatar, which ploughs more money into
infrastructure investment at home, was another.
"Certainly it is something that we are considering, but we
have to take things in steps," she said. "It has to be a model
that guarantees the future of generations to come but also
respects current generations as well."
Cyprus must be wishing it had discovered gas a decade ago.
The island's economy faces strong headwinds and substantial
downside risks that are likely to persist, the International
Monetary Fund warned last week.
Cyprus has suffered more than some from the turbulence in
the euro zone because its banks are heavily exposed to Greece.
Making matters worse, the country's largest power station was
destroyed in an accident in July.
The government, which is raising taxes and pushing through
unpopular spending cuts to reduce its budget deficit, is
forecasting next to no growth this year and in 2012.
Antoniadou insisted that the fundamentals of the economy
remained strong but said the deficit was being cut partly in
case Cyprus's banks have to record bigger losses on Greek
debt.
"We are taking measures to contain the deficit to be able
to be in a position to face whatever may be coming," she said.
With a budget deficit this year projected at close to 7
percent of gross domestic product, Cyprus has been effectively
shut out of the international capital markets.
Russia, an important trading partner, is lending the island
2.5 billion euros at an interest rate of 4.5 percent to cover
maturing debt and other medium-term needs of the economy.
(Editing by Dale Hudson)