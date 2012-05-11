Cyprus gas round closes, strong interest-media

NICOSIA May 11 Cyprus will disclose bids to
develop a potential offshore gas bonanza on Friday, with reports
suggesting up to thirteen companies bidding for licences in a
project which has incensed neighbouring Turkey.
Cypriot authorities were expected to provide details of
bidders at 1130 GMT, half an hour after the licensing round
closes. Twelve offshore blocks, close to a major gas discovery
announced in December, are on offer.
Turkey, which lies just north of Cyprus, disputes the
island's rights in exploring for oil and gas. Cyprus was
ethnically split between a Turkish Cypriot north and a Greek
Cypriot south in 1974.
The licensing round is being conducted by the
internationally-recognised Greek Cypriot government, which
represents Cyprus in the European Union.
Daily Haravghi, the mouthpiece of the Greek Cypriot ruling
communist AKEL party, said nineteen applications were made by
thirteen companies and consortia.
If verified it would far outweigh interest shown in Cyprus's
first offshore licensing round in 2007 when only one licence,
that to Noble Energy was issued.
Cyprus reported its first natural gas find in December 2011,
when U.S. based Noble said it had discovered an estimated 5-8
trillion cubic feet (tcf) south of the island.
There have been significant discoveries in the eastern
Mediterranean in the past three years, refocussing attention on
simmering border disputes throughout the region.
Exploration results suggest that over 100 trillion tcf of
gas could lie untapped throughout the region.
Turkey, which supports a breakaway Turkish Cypriot state in
north Cyprus, has accused Greek Cypriots of undermining peace
talks with its exploration bid. Nicosia denies the charge,
saying any finds could benefit both sides in a future reunified
island.
Ankara last month it gave the go-ahead to its state run oil
firm TPAO to conduct offshore exploration in waters to the
north, west and east of the island, and launched an on-shore
drill in north Cyprus.