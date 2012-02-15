Cyprus accuses Turkey of bullying over gas find

* Israel, Cyprus coordinating work on gas exploration
* Turkey disputes Cyprus jurisdiction over gas fields
* Comments made on eve of visit to Cyprus by Israeli premier
JERUSALEM, Feb 15 Cyprus on Wednesday
accused neighbouring Turkey of using "bullying behaviour" in
some of its harshest criticism yet of its old foe, locked in a
decades-old standoff over the division of the island and recent
natural gas finds.
Gas production is set to climb in the eastern Mediterranean
following the discovery of huge offshore reserves that have
sparked competing maritime claims involving Turkey, Cyprus,
Lebanon and Israel.
Cypriot Foreign Minister Erato KozakouMarcoullis told
Israeli Army Radio in an interview that Turkey had held numerous
and "provocative" military exercises in theGR eastern
Mediterranean over the past few months.
The show of force, she said, was an attempt to threaten
Cyprus and Israel and try to discourage foreign companies from
cooperating with the two countries in gas exploration and
production.
"This is totally unacceptable behaviour on the part of
Turkey. It is bullying behaviour," Kozakou-Marcoullis said.
Cyprus's attempts to tap offshore hydrocarbon riches has
angered Ankara, which challenges Nicosia's jurisdiction in
searching for oil and gas.
Last month Texas-based Noble Energy, which is
working with both Cyprus and Israel, reported an offshore gas
prospect of between 5 trillion and 8 trillion cubic feet for
Cyprus, a find which could make it self-sufficient in the
commodity for decades.
Gas production is also set to soar in Israel and it could
become a major exporter from finds that could last for the next
40 years, its energy minister said.
Noble is working with Israel's Delek Energy to
develop the "Tamar" field, with reserves estimated at 9.1
trillion cubic feet, and "Leviathan" which is nearly twice as
big.
"I think (Turkey has not) succeeded. As you know Noble
Energy is cooperating with both Israel and Cyprus and of course,
they will continue to cooperate with us in the future,"
Kozakou-Marcoullis added.
Cyprus is ethnically split between Greek Cypriots
representing an internationally recognised government, and a
breakaway Turkish Cypriot state in north Cyprus. Reunification
talks are ongoing.
Tensions over hydrocarbons riches have been simmering for
years. One Cypriot official once described Turkey as "Pirates of
the Mediterranean" for allegedly harassing exploration vessels
in 2007.
The Turkish Cypriots and Turkey, which invaded north Cyprus
in 1974 after a brief Greece-inspired coup, plan retaliatory
exploration in northern Cyprus.
Israel and Cyprus have agreed their adjoining areas of
maritime jurisdiction. Turkey, which controls northern Cyprus,
disputes its border with Cyprus and Lebanon, which is in a state
of war with Israel and has also not agreed on a joint border
between the two.
The interview was broadcast on the eve of a visit to Cyprus
on Thursday by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It
will be the first-ever visit to the island by an Israeli head of
government.