版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 10日 星期四 16:48 BJT

Merkel ally says aid for Cyprus "problematic"

BERLIN Jan 10 A senior ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that German lawmakers would not approve any aid to Cyprus unless the Mediterranean country conformed to EU rules on transparency and money laundering.

Speaking to Reuters, Michael Fuchs, a deputy leader for Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) in parliament, said it would be just as difficult to win approval from his conservatives for a Cyprus aid package as it would be from their coalition partners, the Free Democrats (FDP), who expressed doubts on Wednesday.

"In the conservative parliamentary group, the situation is just as problematic as in the FDP," Fuchs said. "If Cyprus is not ready to adopt EU rules on transparency and money laundering, then there won't be any aid for Cyprus."

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐