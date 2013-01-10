Merkel ally says aid for Cyprus "problematic"

New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
BERLIN Jan 10 A senior ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that German lawmakers would not approve any aid to Cyprus unless the Mediterranean country conformed to EU rules on transparency and money laundering.
Speaking to Reuters, Michael Fuchs, a deputy leader for Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) in parliament, said it would be just as difficult to win approval from his conservatives for a Cyprus aid package as it would be from their coalition partners, the Free Democrats (FDP), who expressed doubts on Wednesday.
"In the conservative parliamentary group, the situation is just as problematic as in the FDP," Fuchs said. "If Cyprus is not ready to adopt EU rules on transparency and money laundering, then there won't be any aid for Cyprus."
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.
SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.