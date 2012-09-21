Cyprus govt spox rules out Cyprus ditching euro, EU

BRIEF-Nike declares $0.18 quarterly dividend
* Nike declares $0.18 quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NICOSIA, Sept 21 Cyprus on Friday ruled out any question of it abandoning the euro zone, hours after the principal backer of its government said the option should be considered if bailout conditions were too tough.
"For the government and the President of the Republic there is absolutely no issue of exiting either the euro zone or the European Union," government spokesman Stefanos Stefanou said in a statement.
* Halcon Resources announces the redemption of all remaining 8.625% senior secured notes due 2020
* Flowserve awarded significant contract to supply pumping equipment for Hengli integrated refining complex