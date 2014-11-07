Greece tells Turkey to stop challenging Cyprus natgas efforts

NICOSIA Nov 7 Greece urged NATO partner Turkey
on Friday to stop harassing Cyprus while it looks to exploit
offshore natural gas fields, wading into a dispute that has
complicated peace efforts on the ethnically-split island.
Cyprus, which is a member of the European Union, is keen to
develop gas reserves to the south of the Mediterranean island.
Turkey does not recognise Cyprus, which is ethnically split
between its Greek and Turkish Cypriot populations, and has
reportedly dispatched a ship to collect seismic data in the
disputed waters -- a precursor for possible gas exploration.
The row prompted Greek Cypriots to suspend peace talks with
estranged Turkish Cypriots last month. Greek Prime Minister
Antonis Samaras said he fully supported the decision, accusing
Turkey of trying to provoke Cyprus.
"Provocations cannot be ignored, nor can they be rewarded,"
he said during a visit to Nicosia. "We hope Turkey will
reconsider, to allow talks to resume."
Cypriot authorities say a Turkish research vessel, the
Barbaros, has been sailing in waters close to exploration sites
that Cyprus has already licensed to Italy's ENI,
France's Total and U.S. Noble Energy.
Cyprus was split in a Turkish invasion in 1974 triggered by
a brief Greek-inspired coup and is a conflict which has harmed
Greco-Turkish relations for decades.
Efforts to resolve the island's decades-old partition has
come into sharper focus following the discovery of huge
quantities of natural gas in the eastern Mediterranean.
The island reported its first find in 2011, with a reservoir
containing an estimated 5 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas. It
borders on waters Cyprus shares with Israel, which has recorded
some of the world's biggest finds in the past decade.
Turkey, which supports a breakaway state in north Cyprus,
disputes Nicosia's rights to search for gas.
Greek Cypriots, who run Cyprus's internationally recognised
government, say Turkish Cypriots can share potential benefits,
but only when there is a peace deal.
"Hydrocarbons in Cyprus's exclusive economic zone belong to
the Republic of Cyprus, and, post-settlement, any revenue from
exploitation will benefit all of Cyprus's legal residents,"
Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said.
Samaras and Anastasiades were due to travel to Egypt for a
meeting with President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi on Saturday. Talks
were to focus on energy cooperation, Cypriot officials said.
(Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Crispian Balmer)