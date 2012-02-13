UPDATE 2-Cyprus opens second hydrocarbons licensing round

* Island launches licensing for 12 offshore blocks

* Buoyed by gas finds in its waters, in Israel

* Energy focus of talks with Israeli PM this month

NICOSIA, Feb 13 Cyprus has opened a second hydrocarbons licensing round, buoyed by natural gas discoveries off its own shores and rich finds in waters off neighbouring Israel.

The island is offering 12 offshore blocks for potential exploration and exploitation of oil and gas. The ethnically-split island has focussed on exploration to its south, in areas controlled by the internationally-recognised government.

Turkey, which disputes Cyprus's exploration rights, supports a breakaway Turkish Cypriot state in northern Cyprus. It says it too will explore for oil and gas, including an onshore drill in north Cyprus slated to start at the end of February.

Cyprus reported its first natural gas discovery in December, when U.S. based Noble Energy said it had discovered an estimated 5 to 8 trillion cubic feet in a block south of the island. The block lies close to where neighbouring Israel has reported significant discoveries in the past two years.

Future cooperation on tapping energy reserves is an issue likely to be high on the agenda of talks Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will have during a visit to the island this month.

A Cypriot government announcement ()launching the second round was published in the official journal of the EU on Feb. 11, and was published on the Commerce Ministry's website on Monday.

Applications could be submitted within 90 days of the date of the notice, the announcement said.

A decision on the applications was expected to be made by the Cypriot cabinet within six months from the date of their submission, the notice said.

Cyprus, which is now heavily reliant on fuel imports to fire its power grids, launched its first hydrocarbons round in 2007, granting an exploration license to Noble a year later.