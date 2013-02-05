版本:
Cyprus to sign hydrocarbons exploration deal with Total

NICOSIA Feb 5 Cyprus will sign a production sharing agreement with Total for the exploration of hydrocarbons offshore, its government spokesman said on Tuesday.

Total was negotiating for exploration rights over two sea blocks south of the Mediterranean island. Cyprus awarded exploration rights over another sea area to a consortium of ENI and South Korea's Kogas on Jan. 24.
