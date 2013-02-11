Israeli firms take 30 pct stake in Cyprus natgas field

BRIEF-Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market
NICOSIA Feb 11 Two Israeli firms have taken a 30 percent interest in a licence held by U.S. energy company Noble to drill for natural gas off Cyprus, the Cypriot energy ministry said on Monday.
Cyprus's Commerce, Industry and Tourism Minister Neoclis Sylikiotis signed an agreement with Israeli firms Delek and Avner, both units of the Delek Group conglomerate.
No financial terms were disclosed.
Noble, which is already partners with the two firms in major discoveries off neighbouring Israel, reported a natural gas find in Cypriot waters averaging 7 trillion cubic feet (tcf) in late 2011. It is expected to carry out a second drill this year.
FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 2:00 pm: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh at an event in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: RBI releases monetary policy statement in Mumbai.
TOKYO, April 6 Japan's Nikkei share average tumbled to a four-month low on Thursday morning after U.S. shares tumbled overnight on signs the U.S. Federal Reserve may start cutting its king-sized balance sheet earlier than expected.