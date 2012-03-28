Cyprus to seek partnerships for possible LNG plant

ATHENS, March 28 Cyprus would seek financing
from other countries and companies to help it build energy
infrastructure such as a key plant to liquefy natural gas, the
country's energy minister said on Wednesday.
Cyprus reported its first natural gas discovery in December,
when U.S. based Noble Energy said it had discovered an
estimated 5 to 8 trillion cubic feet in a block south of the
island.
Israeli firm Delek has suggested that Cyprus build a natural
gas liquefaction plant, which would process both Cypriot and
Israeli natural gas, discovered in even bigger quantities in
nearby waters.
"It's clear that to build such infrastructure, particularly
when we talk about a natural gas liquefaction plant, the cost is
extremely high," Cypriot Industry Minister Neoclis Sylikiotis
told a conference in Athens.
"That's why we are seeking a multilateral cooperation with
the participation of other important countries, particularly
from the region, and also other big energy companies. Our state
will have to hold a significant stake in that project because
we're talking about strategic infrastructure," he added.
Noble, which has discovered off Israel some of the world's
largest off-shore fields of the past decade, wants this issue
clarified soon.
"There are proposals, not just from Noble and Delek, but
also from other companies, including from China, to finance and
support an LNG terminal," Sylikiotis said.