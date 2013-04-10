Bailout loans to Cyprus to have max avg maturity of 15 years- ESM

April 10 The maximum average maturity of euro
zone bailout loans to Cyprus will be 15 years and the longest
maturity will be 20 years, the euro zone bailout fund, European
Stability Mechanism (ESM) said in a proposal.
Cyprus will be charged a 10 basis point margin above
financing costs for the loans, plus a 50 basis point up-front
fee for every disbursement, said the proposal, which will be
discussed on Friday by EU finance ministers in Dublin.
The ESM document, obtained by Reuters, bears the date of
April 23, 2013, indicating that this will be the date when the
euro zone is likely to formally sign the bailout agreement with
Cyprus.