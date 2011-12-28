Cyprus says finds 5-8 tcf of natgas offshore

NICOSIA Dec 28 Cyprus said on Wednesday an offshore prospect where exploratory drilling is under way contains an estimated 5 to 8 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of natural gas, a find which will make the Mediterranean island self sufficient in energy for decades.

Based on the exploratory drill by U.S. based Noble Energy the prospect, which lies south of the island, contains on average 7 tcf of gas, Cypriot President Demetris Christofias said in a statement.