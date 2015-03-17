Noble set to declare Cyprus natural gas find viable - minister

NICOSIA, March 17 Noble Energy is
expected to declare its Aphrodite natural gas reserve off Cyprus
commercially viable within weeks, Cyprus's energy minister said
on Tuesday.
The move would allow Cyprus to export gas, Energy Minister
Yiorgos Lakkotrypis told reporters.
"This is very important for Cyprus because it will be the
first time we go beyond the phase of hydrocarbons exploration to
development and exploitation," Lakkotrypis said after a meeting
with Noble executives and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades.
"This sends a message to foreign buyers that we have natural
gas to sell," Lakkotrypis said.
Cyprus discovered offshore gas in 2011 and is seeking to
develop the energy sector to bolster an economy that relies
mostly on tourism, business services and shipping.
Noble is the only company licensed by Cyprus to have made a
discovery to date, with an estimated 4.54 trillion cubic feet in
its Aphrodite field.
(Writing by Michele Kambas; editing by Jason Neely)