UPDATE 1-Noble set to declare Cyprus natural gas find viable -minister

* Cyprus discovered gas offshore in 2011
* Noble expected start commercial production
* Cyprus considers pipeline for transfer to Egypt
(Adds Noble VP comment, background)
NICOSIA, March 17 Noble Energy is
expected to declare its Aphrodite natural gas reserve off Cyprus
commercially viable within weeks, paving the way for exports,
Cyprus's energy minister said on Tuesday.
The move would be an important milestone for Cyprus, which
required an international bailout in 2013 and is now looking at
an economic turnaround based partly on offshore reserves.
"This is very important for Cyprus because it will be the
first time we go beyond the phase of hydrocarbons exploration to
development and exploitation," Energy Minister Yiorgos
Lakkotrypis said after a meeting with Noble executives and
Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades.
"This sends a message to foreign buyers that we have natural
gas to sell," Lakkotrypis said.
Cyprus is seeking to develop the energy sector to bolster an
economy that relies mostly on tourism, business services and
shipping.
Cyprus and Egypt are looking into the possibility of
transferring gas from the Aphrodite deposit to Egypt via an
undersea pipeline. The island has, for now, shelved plans to
create its own liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal.
Noble is the only company licensed by Cyprus to have made a
discovery, with an estimated 4.54 trillion cubic feet in its
Aphrodite field.
Keith Elliot, senior vice-president for Noble in the Eastern
Mediterranean, described the field's prospects as a tremendous
opportunity.
"We hope (it) will bring prosperity to both the people of
Cyprus and the government of Cyprus, as well as the other
countries in the region," Elliot said.
(Writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by Jason Neely and David
Goodman)