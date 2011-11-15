版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 15日 星期二 23:26 BJT

Noble estimates Cyprus prospect has 3-9 tcf of gas

NICOSIA Nov 15 U.S. based Noble Energy said on Tuesday its Cyprus A gas prospect, where exploratory drilling is now underway, had estimated gross resources of 3 to 9 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas.

The prospect had a 60 percent probability of geological success, Noble said in a news release.

(Reporting by Michele Kambas; editing by Jason Neely)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐