Cyprus president to visit east Med gas drill

NICOSIA Nov 20 Cypriot president Demetris Christofias was on Monday scheduled to visit an offshore gas drilling rig, part of an exploration project condemned by rival Turkey in a row over east Mediterranean hydrocarbon deposits.

Christofias and a small number of officials were due to visit the Homer rig on Monday morning, an official statement said. It will be his first visit since Cyprus' U.S. partners Noble Energy started an exploratory drill offshore Cyprus in September.

Turkey, which invaded northern Cyprus in 1974 after a brief Greek inspired coup, disputes Cyprus's right to explore for hydrocarbons. Cyprus says it is within its sovereign rights.

The results of Noble's exploratory drill are anticipated in early to mid December.

Based on pre-drill data the prospect is estimated to contain 3 to 9 trillion cubic feet of gas -- a discovery which could make Cyprus, with estimated needs of 1 billion cubic metres per annum, self-sufficient in the commodity for decades. (Reporting By Michele Kambas)