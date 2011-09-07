PRESS DIGEST - Cyprus - Sept 7

Sept 7 Leading reports in Greek Cypriot financial and general press. Reuters has not verified these reports:

PHILELEFTHEROS

- Report by British military documents how island ran the risk of another munitions explosion from decaying explosives held near a residential area in Limassol district.

- State run Cyprus Electricity Authority (EAC) has difficulty in securing a 100 million euro loan after explosion which destroyed its largest power facility on July 11.

CYPRUS MAIL

- Cyprus caught in the middle of a regional clash. Turkey says it will increase its naval presence in Eastern Mediterranean in standoff with Israel.

- Island must start making pipeline preparations for the introduction of natural gas, says energy service director.

FINANCIAL MIRROR

- Noble Energy seen keen to bid for a second sea block offshore Cyprus for hydrocarbons exploration.

- Public sector earns twice the private sector wage, with a civil servant earning an estimated 3,264 euros per month compared to 1,646 in the private sector.

POLITIS

- Cyprus to explore potential with Noble Energy and Israel's Delek of importing natural gas to Cyprus.

- Turkey says it will increase its military presence in the eastern Mediterranean.

SIMERINI

- Former defence and foreign ministers disturbed by president's deposition to a public inquiry that they had been negligent in handling confiscated Iranian munitions cargo which eventually exploded.

- Cyprus to seek compensation from the EU for July 11 blast.

(Nicosia newsroom 357 22469607)