PRESS DIGEST - Cyprus - Sept 7

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 7 Leading reports in Greek Cypriot financial and general press. Reuters has not verified these reports:
PHILELEFTHEROS
- Report by British military documents how island ran the risk of another munitions explosion from decaying explosives held near a residential area in Limassol district.
- State run Cyprus Electricity Authority (EAC) has difficulty in securing a 100 million euro loan after explosion which destroyed its largest power facility on July 11.
CYPRUS MAIL
- Cyprus caught in the middle of a regional clash. Turkey says it will increase its naval presence in Eastern Mediterranean in standoff with Israel.
- Island must start making pipeline preparations for the introduction of natural gas, says energy service director.
FINANCIAL MIRROR
- Noble Energy seen keen to bid for a second sea block offshore Cyprus for hydrocarbons exploration.
- Public sector earns twice the private sector wage, with a civil servant earning an estimated 3,264 euros per month compared to 1,646 in the private sector.
POLITIS
- Cyprus to explore potential with Noble Energy and Israel's Delek of importing natural gas to Cyprus.
- Turkey says it will increase its military presence in the eastern Mediterranean.
SIMERINI
- Former defence and foreign ministers disturbed by president's deposition to a public inquiry that they had been negligent in handling confiscated Iranian munitions cargo which eventually exploded.
- Cyprus to seek compensation from the EU for July 11 blast.
(Nicosia newsroom 357 22469607)
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: