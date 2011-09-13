PRESS DIGEST - Cyprus - Sept 13

BRIEF-Eastern Outfitters files for chapter 11 bankruptcy
* Eastern Outfitters Llc files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court; lists assets and liabilities in $100-$500 million range - Court filing
NICOSIA Sept 13 Leading reports in Greek Cypriot financial and general press. Reuters has not verified these reports:
PHILELEFTHEROS
- Noble Energy and Israel's Delek Energy hold talks with Cyprus's electricity authority on possible cooperation in creating gas liquefaction unit on island.
- Council of Europe raps Cyprus for insufficient action in stopping people trafficking.
- European Commission seeks further action from Nicosia for consolidation of its finances, including additional contributions to prop up its pensions system.
SIMERINI
- State may give the year-end bonus to civil servants, but only if they agree on a suspension of wage indexation calculations for a year.
- Finance minister says there are no strings attached in Russia possibly extending a low-interest loan to Cyprus.
ALITHIA
- Thousands descend on the centre of Nicosia calling for the resignation of the president as public anger refuses to dissipate after the July 11 blast.
- Turkish Cypriot side has demanded the suspension of gas exploration project by Cyprus.
* Blackberry announces its next major mobile software licensing agreement with Optiemus in India
BEIJING/LOS ANGELES, Feb 6 As millions around the world settled into couches and tuned into the Super Bowl on big-screen TVs on Sunday, fans in China watched the New England Patriots stun the Atlanta Falcons on mobile phones and tablets - on their way to work.