PRESS DIGEST - Cyprus - Sept 13

NICOSIA Sept 13 Leading reports in Greek Cypriot financial and general press. Reuters has not verified these reports:

PHILELEFTHEROS

- Noble Energy and Israel's Delek Energy hold talks with Cyprus's electricity authority on possible cooperation in creating gas liquefaction unit on island.

- Council of Europe raps Cyprus for insufficient action in stopping people trafficking.

- European Commission seeks further action from Nicosia for consolidation of its finances, including additional contributions to prop up its pensions system.

SIMERINI

- State may give the year-end bonus to civil servants, but only if they agree on a suspension of wage indexation calculations for a year.

- Finance minister says there are no strings attached in Russia possibly extending a low-interest loan to Cyprus.

ALITHIA

- Thousands descend on the centre of Nicosia calling for the resignation of the president as public anger refuses to dissipate after the July 11 blast.

- Turkish Cypriot side has demanded the suspension of gas exploration project by Cyprus.

