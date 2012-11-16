EU/IMF troika to extend stay in Cyprus-state TV

METALS-Copper steady as attention shifts to Trump speech
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy
ATHENS Nov 16 European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund representatives negotiating a bailout with the Cypriot government will stay in the Mediterranean island until the middle of nest week, state TV said RIK on Friday.
The troika was scheduled to leave on Sunday but the two sides have yet to reach agreement on fiscal measures and bank recapitalisation.
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy
TOKYO, Feb 28 Japan's Nikkei share average gained on Tuesday morning after U.S. stocks rose and the dollar gained on hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump will speak about infrastructure spending in an address to Congress later in the day.
SYDNEY, Feb 28 London copper was steady on Tuesday as investors looked towards a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump for more clarity on his economic policy, while persistent concerns over supply from large mines in Chile and Indonesia continued to buoy prices.