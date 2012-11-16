版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 16日 星期五 19:50 BJT

EU/IMF troika to extend stay in Cyprus-state TV

ATHENS Nov 16 European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund representatives negotiating a bailout with the Cypriot government will stay in the Mediterranean island until the middle of nest week, state TV said RIK on Friday.

The troika was scheduled to leave on Sunday but the two sides have yet to reach agreement on fiscal measures and bank recapitalisation.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐