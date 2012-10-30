Dithering Cyprus may have problems meeting Dec. payroll -paper

* Leaked minutes show finmin concerned over Dec. public
salaries
* Also worried that EU peers could financially "butcher"
island
* Island sought aid in June
NICOSIA, Oct 30 Cyprus may have difficulty
paying public sector salaries in December unless a bailout deal
is clinched and cleared by mid-November, a newspaper reported on
Tuesday.
Citing confidential minutes of a meeting in parliament, the
Politis daily quoted Finance Minister Vassos Shiarly telling
politicians he was worried Cyprus would be "butchered" if
international lenders treated it in isolation from other euro
zone states in need of financing.
Meeting December's payroll commitments was contingent on the
goodwill of bankers, he was quoted as saying.
Cyprus sought financial aid from the European Union and the
International Monetary Fund in June, but the cash-starved island
has still not concluded a bailout deal with lenders.
Excepts of the Oct. 3 minutes published by the normally
authoritative paper show Cypriot authorities clearly
under-estimated the complexities of the process.
A deal should have been in place by Oct. 20 to put the issue
on the agenda of the Nov. 12 meeting of euro zone finance
ministers in Brussels, Shiarly told the lawmakers.
But Cyprus in fact only signalled it was ready to delve deep
into a final round of talks last week, after preparing what it
said were its own "counter-proposals" to an austerity package
prepared by lenders in July.
At the Oct. 3 meeting, and responding to a lawmaker's
comment that Cyprus should be discussed with Spain and Greece
because, if isolated, "Germany and Finland will tear us to
pieces", Shiarly said:
"Yes. That is precisely their approach. Our case is indeed
difficult, because some have very negative positions concerning
Cyprus ... I'm inclined to believe that if we go on our own,
naturally they will butcher us."
Shiarly said that if a deal were agreed Cyprus could get a
first instalment of aid by Dec. 24. Asked if Cyprus would manage
until December, he said: "If needs be, we will have
difficulties, but nothing can be absolute.
"I can't make predictions from now, because no banker would
undertake a commitment on financing, even when times were good.
I'm just saying its manageable."