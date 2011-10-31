UPDATE 1-U.N. says Cyprus talks positive, productive

* U.N. say first round of Cyprus talks "positive"
* Envoy says up to sides to find common ground
(Updates with U.N. comment)
By Michele Kambas
MANHASSET, New York, Oct 30 A U.N. envoy for
ethnically split Cyprus said talks on Sunday to overcome a
logjam in peace negotiations were "positive" but said it was up
to the rival sides to find common ground in the decades-old
conflict.
The United Nations is trying to revive flagging peace talks
with two-day meeting at a secluded farm in Manhasset outside
New York to resolve a dispute harming Turkey's EU entry bid and
energy projects in the eastern Mediterranean.
Cyprus's reunification process has stumbled on complex
issues such as future co-governance under a federal system, one
of the issues of the two-day meeting that started on Sunday.
United Nations officials said discussions were productive
and positive, and "appropriately vigorous."
"The U.N. is pleased with the way it's going," said
Alexander Downer, a former Australian foreign minister who has
been overseeing on-island peace talks for three years.
Cyprus, with a combined population of about 1 million
people, was split in a Turkish invasion in 1974 triggered by a
brief Greek-inspired coup. The conflict, a source of tension
between NATO allies Greece and Turkey, is thrown into sharper
focus by Ankara's attempts to join the European Union and a
simmering dispute over Mediterranean hydrocarbon riches.
Trading the normal venue of peace talks from an abandoned
airport compound on the scorchingly hot island to a tranquil
woodlands retreat blanketed by snow on Long Island, the United
Nations is hoping the consultations will break the logjam and
clear a way forward in the long-running conflict.
"We have said all along that we won't be arbitrators or
mediators in this process, but we are happy to be as helpful as
possibly as can be," said Downer.
"At the end of the day, (and) where the two sides have to
make convergences, the UN cant impose anything on them and we
have no intention of doing so."
U.N. Secretary-general Ban Ki-moon, together with Greek
Cypriot leader Demetris Christofias and Turkish Cypriot leader
Dervis Eroglu, made a brief joint appearance on Sunday but had
no comments. Downer said Ban planned to spend about six hours
with the leaders on Monday.
When he called the meeting in July, Ban had hoped to report
agreement on outstanding issues. That has not materialized but
he was likely to give the two sides more time to resolve
differences, diplomats said.
Both communities now run their affairs - Greek Cypriots as
the official representatives of the whole of Cyprus in the EU
and Turkish Cypriots, whose enclave is not internationally
recognized.
Diplomats say they want a deal by the time Cyprus assumes
the EU presidency in July 2012, worried that Turkey will sever
already troubled ties altogether with the bloc. Ankara does not
have diplomatic relations with the Greek Cypriot government.
Ankara also opposes attempts by Greek Cypriots to drill for
gas south of the island, saying it risks derailing the peace
process. U.S. based Noble Energy (NBL.N) started drilling for
natural gas south of Cyprus in September and Cypriot officials
say there are encouraging indications of large gas deposits.
The sides agree in principle on reunifying the island as a
two-zone federation with a strong central government, but on
little else. There are deep-rooted disputes on governance,
particularly focused on how future leaders will be elected and
by whom, property rights of thousands of internally displaced
people and redrawing territorial boundaries between the two
sides.
(Editing by Anthony Boadle)